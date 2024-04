Koboko police hunt for baby thief

The Police in Koboko have arrested three Koboko hospital staff as they work to investigate reports of the kidnapping of a newborn baby there. According to authorities, the thief reportedly disguised herself as a hospital birth attendant before escaping on a motorcycle towards Arua. However, leaders have blamed the incident on the laxity of the guards who were on duty, calling for the installation of closed-circuit television at the hospital.