Koboko Municipality hosts 24,936 self-settled refugees

A survey conducted by the International Cooperation Agency of the Association of Netherlands on Municipalities in 2023, reflected in a 2024 report by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, shows that Koboko Municipality has about 24,936 self-settled refugees. This figure means that 33.6 percent of the population in the municipality are refugees, placing additional pressure on social services like health and education. Various measures are being implemented to address these challenges, as reported by Rashul Adidi.