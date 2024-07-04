Koboko District Falls Short in UPDF Recruitment Quota, Yumbe Leads in Numbers

Koboko District has witnessed a flurry of activities as 36 shortlisted candidates undergo rigorous medical and fitness evaluations for the UPDF recruitment exercise. The district, however, has fallen short of meeting its designated quota of 48 slots, according to Capt Edrin Mawanda, the UPDF spokesperson for West Nile Region.

"Most of those shortlisted are currently undergoing mandatory medical and fitness tests," Capt Mawanda confirmed, highlighting the ongoing selection process in Koboko.

In contrast, neighboring Yumbe District emerged with the highest number of applicants, totaling 120 individuals who participated in the recruitment exercise held yesterday. This marked the largest turnout in the region, underscoring Yumbe's robust participation in national defense efforts.



Capt Mawanda also shed light on the reasons behind disqualification for some applicants. "Issues such as age discrepancies, performance inconsistencies, forgery, hepatitis B, and hemorrhoids were common disqualifying factors observed during the exercises in Yumbe and Obongi over the past two days," he reported.

Adidi Rashul



Despite the challenges faced in Koboko, where only 36 candidates applied and were shortlisted against a target of 48, the recruitment process continues with stringent adherence to selection criteria.



The UPDF recruitment exercise remains a critical component in bolstering national security and defense, ensuring that qualified individuals across the country are equipped to serve with honor and dedication.



