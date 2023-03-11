Koboko district embraces PDM programme, 2 years later

Koboko Deputy Resident District Commissioner Vincent Mugenyi has issued tough a warning to Parish Chiefs in Koboko District, for moonlighting in other work places. The Deputy RDC warned that moonlighting parish chiefs would endanger the success of the programme. Mugenyi's warning came as the district formally launched the parish development model. For his part, the Koboko principal District Commerical officer Ismail Ratib, commended sub county chiefs for spearheading the start of the programme.