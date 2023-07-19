Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National NRM distances self from FDC saga
  • 2 National Speaker Among slams gov't for inflating funds required for LCI elections
  • 3 News PHOTOS: Kenya police fire tear gas at anti-govt protesters
  • 4 National Man commits suicide after failing to heal
  • 5 National Man arrested for defiling 8-year-old girl