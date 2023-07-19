Kizza Besigye weighs in on FDC issues raised

In a related development, Former FDC President Dr. Kizza Besigye has given credence to allegations of large amounts of suspicious money coming into the party. According to Besigye this money is fueling wrangles within the party and if not carefully dealt with, it will tear the tear the party apart. Besigye made the remarks during a press conference at which he called for calm from the different factions in order to the save the integrity of the party.On Monday FDC spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda had accused party Secretary General Nandala Mafabi of bringing a lot of unexplained money into the party towards the 2021 elections.