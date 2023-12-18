Ntungamo man (110-years-old) kills wife over sex
Oil prices surge by 3% as tankers avoid red sea
UMEME to invest 130 billion shillings in the coming year
US gov't pledges 3.6 billion shillings to support SMEs over five years
Former speakers of parliament get new cars
NEMA is gearing up for greater strides in safeguarding the ozone layer
Visa requirements to be lifted for DRC citizens entering Uganda
UNRA gives assurances on the safety of Ssembabule-Maddu road after Katonga River burst banks
Luweero struggles to reduce neonatal deaths
UMSC rejects Sheikh Abdullah Ssemambo’s election
KCCA vetoes a resolution to give away Bat Valley school land
Empaka za yunivaasite: Makerere, Ndejje ne MUBs beeriisa nkuuli
Omuliro e Kiwatule; abasuubuzi bali mu maziga, ebyabwe bitokomose
Abaaliko ba sipiika ba palamenti baweereddwa mmotoka kapyata
Okwetegekera ssekukkulu; bannayuganda ebyamaguzi kati babijja Kenya