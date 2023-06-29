Kitutu, Lugoloobi committed to High Court in Karamoja Iron Sheets Case

Five people including two ministers and a senior secretary in the office of the Prime Minister have been committed to the High Court to answer various charges stemming from alleged mismanagement of iron sheets meant for vulnerable communities in the Karamoja sub-region. The indicted include the minister for Karamoja Mary Goretti Kitutu, the State Minister for Finance and Planning, Amos Lugoloobi, Joshua Abaho, a senior assistant Secretary in the office of the Prime Minister and Kitutu’s relative Michael Naboya Kitutu. Sudhir Byaruhanga reports.