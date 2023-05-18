Kitgum officials charged with diverting Shs526m of PDM funds

Three Kitgum Local Government officers have been remanded to Luzira prison for allegedly diverting 526 million shillings meant for the Parish Development Model. While appearing before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala, the officers pleaded not guilty to the charge of diverting public resources but failed to present substantive sureties when they applied for bail. As Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, the government has so far released 264 billion shillings.