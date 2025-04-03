Kiteezi landfill survivors demand compensation amid government delay

Survivors of last year's Kiteezi landfill collapse are dissatisfied with the government's failure to allocate money for their compensation following their loss. The government had promised to compensate the families of the over thirty people who lost loved ones, and property, and those in the buffer zone meant to be relocated. However, while appearing with KCCA top executives before the Parliamentary Infrastructure Committee yesterday, the Minister of State for Kampala Affairs, Kabuye Kyofatogabye, stated that there is no budgetary allocation for this in the next financial year, 2025/2026 because the Chief Government Valuer has not yet presented a report detailing the specifics of the compensation.