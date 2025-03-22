Kiryandongo refugees struggle as aid declines, Red Cross steps in

Refugees in Kiryandongo Refugee Settlement have expressed concern over dwindling donor funding, which has significantly reduced the relief aid they rely on. For the Muslim community within the settlement, the situation is even more dire, as many are forced to break their fast with only water. The Office of the Prime Minister has pledged to continue mobilizing resources to address the crisis. However, today, the Uganda Red Cross Society stepped in, donating essential food items, including rice, sugar, cooking oil, and wheat, to 3,600 vulnerable refugees.