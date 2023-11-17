Kira residents oppose plans to evict them without compensation

Police have fired bullets and teargas to disperse protesters opposing their imminent eviction in Kiganda sub-county in Kira division this morning. This follows a police notice early this week, requiring all squatters, who had illegally settled on its land to leave or be evicted. The land is meant to house the Police barracks in Kireka would be evicted. The affected people point out that they have no intention of leaving the land without proper composition.