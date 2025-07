King Oyo urges youth to lead and inspire positive change

As Uganda's youth continue to face numerous challenges—including negative peer influence and reproductive health issues—Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV has emphasised the need for them to take on leadership roles and drive positive change. King Oyo made these remarks yesterday while addressing hundreds of young people who had gathered at Muchwa, the Tooro Kingdom headquarters.