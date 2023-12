King Omusinga ends reconciliation campaign post detention

Rwenzururu King Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere has concluded the first leg of his campaign, during which he advocated for reconciliation, unity, peace, and socio-economic transformation among his subjects. Omusinga returned to Kasese in October of this year, marking his first visit since November 2016 when he was arrested and detained following a raid on his palace by the army.