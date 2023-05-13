Killer police officer stole gun, was unwell - Police

Police have revealed that the gun that police constable Ivan Wabwire used to shoot city businessman Uttam Bhanderi had been stolen from a colleague. According to Patrick Onyango the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, Wabwire stole the gun from his colleague Corporal Steven Mulambo, who had returned home with it, instead of keeping it at the police station. Mulambo has now been arrested for flaunting police gun-handling procedures while the force continues its hunt for Wabwire, who is still on the run.