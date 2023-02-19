Kikuube youths urged strategize on opportunities in the oil and gas sector

Kikuube District Youths have formed a Network to help them tap into business opportunities in the Oil and Gas sector. The Minister for Presidency Milly Babalanda launched the Kikuube District Youth Network with Resident District Commissioner Amlan Tumusiime, representing her. The government asked all the youths in the District to ensure that they utilize the Network to benefit. He also warned them against the act of unnecessary sale of land which is now very rampant in the district.