Kikuube RDC vows to end land crisis after year of homelessness

The Kikuube District RDC Amlan Tumusiime is stuck with the body of an 85-year-old woman who is part of over 1,000 people, who pitched camp at his office, after being evicted from their land in Bukinda Kyangwali by the Office of Prime Minister. The victim, identified as Specioza Bagashekyi, and many others, who have been homeless since 2013, waiting for an answer from the Prime Minister and the President about their fate in vain. Seven others have also died in this camp. Tumusiime says he has nowhere to bury Bagashekyi, who succumbed to natural causes.