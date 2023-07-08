Kikuube police probed for shooting three

Kikuube Resident District Commissioner Amlan Tumusiime, says that they are investigating circumstances under which policemen shot and injured three residents. The victims are presently receiving treatment at Hoima regional referral hospital. The policemen had been hired to provide security to an introduction ceremony. However, there are reports that they were attacked by a gang of people who started pelting stones at the police on the grounds that they were operating under the influence of alcohol.