Kikuube District security committee clears reopening of Bweera Miracle Center Church

The Kikuube District Security Committee has cleared the reopening of Bweera Miracle Center Church in Kyangwali Sub-county, which had been closed for more than a year due to clashes between residents and church members. Last year, one person was killed during the clashes. Some residents accused the church leader, Pastor John Baguma, of having a hand in the death of their colleague. In retaliation, the residents stormed his farm in Bweera, killing over 100 cows and demolishing the church building.