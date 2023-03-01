Kikuube defaulters of Emyooga funds given two-month ultimatum to pay up

State minister for micro-finance Haruna Kasolo has given defaulters of Emyooga funds in Kikuube district a two-month ultimatum to repay the money. The minister who has been traversing the Bunyoro sub-region to monitor the performance of Emyooga program was shocked by reports which indicated that the district is doing badly in recovery of Emyooga funds and savings. A report from the Microfinance support centre in Hoima shows that Kikuube is the worst-performing district in Bunyoro sub-region in the recovery of money. The district was given a seed capital of 1.2 billion shillings.