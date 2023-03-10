Kikuube councillors fight over implementation of resolutions

A fistfight has broken out among Councillors and members of Kikuube District Council over the executive’s apparent failure to implement key resolutions. During a meeting called to discuss the district’s public accounts committee work, Secretary for Production Nicholas Kiiza attacked the Kabwooya Upper Male councillor Alex Byansi accusing him of blocking the promotion of various members of staff as per an earlier council resolution. Angered by Mr Kiiza’s conduct, other members of the executives joined the fist fight forcing Council Speaker Christopher Nkalu to adjourn the meeting. We now understand both sides are seeking Local Government Minister Raphael Magezi’s intervention.