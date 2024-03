Kikuube Christians bid farewell to retiring Bishop Kahuma

The Bishop of Bunyoro Kitara Diocese Samuel Kahuma Abwooli has bid farewell to Christians of Kikuube District, as he nears retirement from active service. Bishop Kahuma, who is set to retire from Office in August after serving for eight years, was speaking during a service at the Kigaya Archdeaconry at Kihabweemi Church of Uganda in Buhimba Sub-County. He urged the Christians to remain steadfast in transforming their area.