Kikuube and Kagadi suspend AFALU over alleged extortion

Kikuube and Kagadi District security committees have temporarily suspended the operations of the Association of Fisheries and Lake Users of Uganda (AFALU) pending investigations into allegations of extortion. This followed a public outcry from fishermen on Lake Albert in the districts of Kikuube, Kagadi, and Ntoroko, particularly at the landing sites of Ndaiga in Kagadi, Ssenjonjo in Kikuube, and Kitebere in Ntoroko district. During a meeting at Senjojo landing site in Kikuube, fishermen and UPDF marines accused AFALU of promoting illegal activities on Lake Albert.