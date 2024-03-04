Kigezi leaders advocate for respect of religious leaders in politics

Several leaders in the Kigezi sub-region have asked political leaders who become uncomfortable whenever religious leaders comment on politics to abandon this idea, as prelates play a critical role in society's management. This request was made during the thanksgiving ceremony for the long-serving and outspoken priest, Rev. Fr. Gaetano Batanyenda, who recently retired from active service at Kitanga Parish, Rukiga District. Fr. Gaetano, who served as a priest for 50 years, was a member of the Constituent Assembly, nominated by President Museveni.