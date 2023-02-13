Kibuli family in fear after armed men take three away

The family of the late Abubakar Bisaso in Kibuli is living in fear after three of their members were last night taken away by persons suspected to be security operatives, under unclear circumstances. Yunus Bisaso is the latest to be taken away after three unidentified men took him away on Saturday last week. He joins Farad Mbuya and Musa Abubaker who went missing earlier on. Police spokesperson Fred Enanga reveals that investigations are underway to establish the whereabouts of the three.