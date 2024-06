Kibuli alumni pay homage for former head teacher

Eleven times Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association football winners Kibuli Secondary School have had their annual football gala as one of the events to honor former head teacher, Hajji Abbas Kaawaase. They plan to collect at least Shs 45 million to improve the Hajji Abas Kaawaase health facility at the school. Hajji Kaawaase is credited with promoting all sports and also being key in their previous victories at school sports competitions.