Kibuku businesswoman killed on her way home, toddler hacked

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

Police in Kibuku District are hunting for unknown assailants who attacked and killed a 32-year-old businesswoman and resident of Bulyampiti Village, Kasocha Parish, Kabweri Sub-County in Kibuku District.

Bukendi north police spokesperson, Ms Immaculate Alaso, said Alice Kawanasa was attacked on her way home on the Christmas Eve at around 10pm.

Police's preliminary findings indicate that on the fateful day, Kawanasa who deals in cereals and related grains, left her place of work at Banda trading centre, Bunatiko Village at around 10pm with a male friend only identified Robert Kanene.

"On their way home, they were allegedly attacked by unknown assailants who cut her on the neck using a sharp object, killing her instantly. The attackers also cut her child, said to be a toddler. The child survived with deep cuts and was rushed to Budaka Health Center IV for medical attention. Her male friend, Robert Kanene took off, leaving his shirt at the scene and is still at large,"Ms Alaso said.

Her body was taken to Mbale City Hospital for postmortem as investigations continue.

Kawanasa’s murder happened two days after two people were murdered in Budaka District located about 32 kilometers away.

In one of the cases, police said they were hunting for two men who beat and subsequently killed one Shafick Somelwa, a resident of Nyanza South, Mugiti Sub-county in Budaka District.

Somelwa’s family said he left home on December 18, 2021 and never to be seen alive again.

"On December 18, 2021 his father got information that his son had fought with two men commonly known as Fayi and Kampala and were suspected to have killed him and thrown him in River Namatala prompting the family to start a search in vain.

Today at around 8.30am the local leaders informed us that there was a body in River Namatala at Namamba Village. We responded immediately and Somelwa’s family identified the body to be his,"Ms Alaso said.