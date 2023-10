Kibahigire family worried their land could be grabbed

In June, we reported about the family of Mary Kibahigire, who had been under pressure to retain their 64 hectares of family land at Nyabubare cell, Rwenyangyi Parish, Kamwezi Sub County in Rukiga District. Now Kibahigire's family says they are under pressure from security agencies, who have since moved onto their land, to contest her decision to hire Congolese nationals as workers.