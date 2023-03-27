Kenyan police in running battles with protestors

Protests led by Kenyan Opposition leader Raila Odinga have reemerged today in several towns, including the capital Nairobi paralyzing business in some parts. This comes just a week after similar protests happened last Monday. Odinga would thereafter announce that there will be demonstrations every Monday and Thursday until the government addresses the grievances of the opposition, including the high cost of living. President William Ruto has since asked Raila Odinga to stop planning what he said is chaos.