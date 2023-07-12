Kenyan drivers' strike impacts cross-border business

Business on both sides of the Uganda-Kenya border came to a standstill following a strike by Kenyan truck drivers who are protesting a recently introduced policy by their Government that requires them to test again for their permits. The new directives also limit the employment of foreigners by transporters and restrict the involvement of drivers in key decision-making organs and forums, among others. The cantankerous cross-border situation was made more complicated as the driver's strike coincided with opposition political protests across Kenya.