Kenya-Uganda partnership; 20 million trees to restore Mabira forest

In a bid to address climate change challenges in the country, Kenya Wildlife Authority in partnership with Uganda wildlife authority have launched a campaign to plant trees in Mabira forest. The forest that covers over 300 square kilometers has been heavily depleted. Under the initiative, 20 million tress will be planted. The project also aims at restoring the natural habitat for the Nile Elephants that migrated from Mabira forest due to senseless human activities.