Kenya, Uganda join hands to develop trade route

The minister for East African Affairs Rebecca Kadaga has joined her Kenyan counterpart Peninah Malonza have signed a memorandum of understanding to undertake the construction of dual carriage roads along the Northern Corridor route of Busia and Malaba borders. The roads are intended to ease trade through two more border crossing points in Mulwanda in Lumino sub county and Buteba in Buteba sub county in Busia district. The move will also address the challenges of congestion which has been an impediment to speedy movement of goods and services in the region.