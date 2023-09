Kenya motorists contend with high pump prices

In a related development motorists in Kenya have the same complaint as their Ugandan counterparts, after fuel prices went up over the last two weeks. Fuel stations on the Uganda side of Busia town all recorded a 200 shilling increase in commodity prices, with a litre of petrol retailing for at least 5100. In Kenya the pump prices for a litre of petrol is selling at 195.5 shillings which is approximately shillings 5050.