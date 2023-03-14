Kenya closes all porous border points with Uganda to end smuggling

Kenya has closed all porous border points with Uganda to curtail smuggling, human trafficking and illegal crossing. The Resident District Commissioner, Michael Kwibika told NTV that the decision for closure was arrived at during a security meeting between Kenya and Uganda authorities last week. But as you can find out in the following report, it has inconvenienced residents who work across the border and who now have to walk long distances through the legal entry point.