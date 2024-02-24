KCCA yet to explain vendor’s injuries after city operation

A 30-year-old mother of 2 is languishing in Kiruddu Hospital, near Kampala, after falling over a pan of cooking oil while being pursued by City law enforcement officers, sustaining serious injuries. The incident, which occurred on January 30th, 2024, happened during a scuffle with KCCA enforcement officers who were conducting an operation along Kafumbe Mukasa road. The cash-strapped family from Nakulabye is now calling for support from KCCA and the government.