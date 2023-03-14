KCCA wary about unruly conduct of councilors

The conduct of Kampala Capital City Authority Councilors is increasingly a source of worry for service delivery in the capital, as members of the technical team say to reconsider appearing before councilors due to their unruly conduct. The councilors recently demanded contracts between the authority and road contractors, which the technical team says contains sensitive information that cannot be shared. Edward Muhumuza now reports on a worrying lack of decorum in the council.