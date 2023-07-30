KCCA vows to catch those turning Nakivubo Channel into a dump site

The National Environment Management Authority and Kampala Capital City Authority say that members of the public who have turned Nakivubo Channel into a garbage disposal site will be arrested and prosecuted. The caution follows a recent incident where a police officer was filmed while dumping heaps of garbage in the channel. The two agencies are calling for responsible waste management to avoid being found on the wrong side of the law.