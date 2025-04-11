KCCA, UWA sign agreement to beautify Kampala

The Uganda Wildlife Authority, in partnership with the Kampala Capital City Authority, is set to beautify major roads in Kampala with ten symbolic animal sculptures and install prominent wildlife monuments at key locations. The initiative aims to reinforce Kampala’s image as a nature-conscious capital. The nine-year-long existing MoU between the two entities continues to guide this collaboration. Dr. James Musinguzi and Sharifah Buzeki, Executive Directors of the respective agencies, emphasized the importance of cooperative urban wildlife management.