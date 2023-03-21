KCCA unhappy with Shs423billion budget

The Executive Director for Kampala Capital City Authority Dorothy Kisaka together with the city's political leadership has shown discontent at the approximate budget of four hundred twenty-three 423 billion shillings, saying it can't address the city burdens of poor roads, markets and other infrastructural development. Today, this budget was brought to the council following guidance from the speaker of parliament to consider provisions earlier presented by the state minister for Kampala Kabuye Kyo-fa-to-ga-bye. This was after councillors complained that they had not been involved in preparing the budget.