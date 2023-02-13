KCCA unable to explain cost of road repair

The Kampala Capital City Authority leadership has failed to tell members of parliament's national economy what the actual unit cost for the construction of a kilometer of road in Kampala is. In January, Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago revealed that KCCA inflates the cost of the roads by a kilometer coming up to about 14 billion shillings. The parliamentary committee is evaluating the performance of loans acquired by the government for execution of several projects.