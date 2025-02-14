KCCA secures Buyala land for garbage

Early this year, the Kampala Capital City Authority clashed with the National Forestry Authority over a new proposed garbage site in Buyala, in Wakiso District. The NFA contended that this land spanning 1,096 hectares was initially designated to conserve the Mayanja Wetland which serves to protect River Mayanja before it flows into Lake Victoria. After nearly a year of grappling with inadequate waste management and a tumultuous relationship with the National Forestry Authority (NFA), the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) secured this site to dispose of the city's garbage, today.