KCCA queried over shs2.1bn for furniture

Parliament's Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises COSASE are investigating how Kampala Capital City Authority KCCA used 2.1 billion shillings to purchase 39 chairs, 14 tables and five desks. This is a query raised in the Auditor General’s report for financial statements ending June 2022. KCCA officers have been asked to explain several issues including how 13 billion shillings meant to cater for the recruitment of teachers and health workers in KCCA facilities was returned to the treasury.