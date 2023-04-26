KCCA NUP caucus accuses gov't of failing to release funds for service delivery

The National Unity Platform caucus of Kampala Capital City Authority has accused the government of failing on its mandate to release enough funds for service delivery in the capital city. The councillors are concerned that over the years, KCCA has been receiving only a third of its budget allocation. They have asked the government to allow KCCA to go back to the initial administration of local government other than being under the office of the president.