KCCA meeting disrupted as road contractors present expired work permits

A meeting of Kampala Capital City Council KCCA meeting was disrupted for several minutes when some contractors who are working on the city's roads were asked to identify themselves and they presented expired identification. These included a representative of China State Construction Engineering Corporation who presented a work-permit visa that expired in September 2022. The matter of discussing contracts was referred to on 30th March when the office of the Executive Director is expected to present all the contracts required.