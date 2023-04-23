KCCA has received Shs20bn from Uganda Road Fund in the year 2022&2023

As the state of Kampala's roads continues to be a focus of media and online debates, the Uganda Road fund has revealed that the Kampala Capital City authority has so far received 20 billion shillings for the maintenance of the city roads. The Executive Director of the Uganda Road Fund Dr. Andrew Naimanye says KCCA was allocated 25 billion shillings for road maintenance this financial year and they are waiting for accountability of the previous funds before they can release the remaining 5 billion from the last quarter of the financial year 2022/2023.