KCCA funding shortfalls affecting city roads’ maintenance

The dire state of roads in Kampala City is not about to change following the funding shortfalls that the city authority is facing. In the 2023/2024 financial year, Kampala Capital City Authority received Shs169 billion compared to Shs240 billion which was allocated to the city authority in the last financial year. The shortfall of Shs71 billion will not improve service delivery according to Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago. This means that the 69 kilometers of roads will only be constructed using a Shs1 trillion loan from the African Development Bank.