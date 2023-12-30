KCCA expresses concern over AFDB's potential halt of funds for Kampala's Roads

There is concern at the Kampala Capital City Authority that the African Development Bank is considering halting funds allocated for the construction of city roads. The call came ten days after a letter addressed to Secretary to the Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi indicated that the funds were to be halted over inconsistencies in governance. Lukwago now says he agrees with the African Development Bank and wants Parliament to investigate the matter and scrutinize the perpetrators responsible for the inaccuracy in funding.