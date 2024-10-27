KCCA executives remanded over Kiteezi dumpsite collapse | PANORAMA

The Kasangati Chief Magistrates Court on October 18 remanded the three former top executives of the Kampala Capital City Authority on 34 charges of manslaughter and 21 counts of causing harm by rash or negligent acts, following the collapse of the Kiteezi dumpsite. The disaster claimed 34 lives and injured 21 others, with 11 still missing. The trio, who bore technical and supervisory oversight, have denied all the charges, citing, among others, budgetary constraints to decommission the landfill, which several government institutions knew about, although little action was taken. The request for 36 billion Shillings to decommission Kiteezi is detailed among the unfunded priorities in KCCA’s budgets for the last six financial years.