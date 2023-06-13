KCCA Director Kisaka unaware of SFC intervention in Kampala road repairs

The Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority, Dorothy Kisaka, says she has not received information on any intervention by the Elite Presidential Guards - SFC - to help repair the city's dilapidated roads. Kisaka says the tour of the roads by the Senior Presidential Adviser on Special Operations, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, came as a surprise. She delved into the subject prompted by the concern raised by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago about the framework under which the Special Forces Command is to be engaged by the City Hall.