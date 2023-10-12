KCCA denies authorization for structure over drainage channel at Forest Mall

The leadership of Kampala Capital City Authority has denied letters that allegedly authorized the development of a structure above the drainage channel at Forest Mall in Lugogo in Nakawa Division. The construction of the commercial structure, according to KCCA officials has caused severe flooding of a section of Jinja Road at Lugogo in Nakawa, whenever it rains. KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka doubted the authenticity of the letters saying there is no indication that they were ever received by her office, besides being in contravention of the laid down procedure. The KCCA team is appearing before the Physical Infrastructure Committee of Parliament.