KCCA casual workers demand salary arrears

Casual workers from Makindye and Rubaga divisions have protested the laxity of the Kampala Capital City Authority to renew their contracts and the delayed clearance of all the salary arrears owed to them. The casual labourers, who largely comprise cleaners, earn some one hundred and fifty thousand shillings per month. The Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has assured the casual workers that the KCCA leadership will hold a meeting on Wednesday to chart a way forward.